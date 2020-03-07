OIC demands India to revoke 5th August steps in held Jammu & Kashmir : Pakistani Media

SOURCE: NATION PK

The Special Representative of the OIC Secretary General on Kashmir, Yousaf Al Dobeay has demanded of the Indian government to revoke 5th August steps in the occupied Kashmir, lift curfew and siege and restore fundamental human rights of the Kashmiris. Talking to news men in Muzaffarabad after meeting AJK President Sardar Masood Khan, he said the OIC has always advocated to resolve this longstanding issue in line with UN Security Council’s resolutions and peaceful political settlement to ensure durable peace in South Asia.

He also demanded implementation of the recommendations of the UN Human Right Council’s reports 2018 and 2019 and resolve the humanitarian issues in the occupied Kashmir. Speaking on the occasion, President AJK Sardar Masood Khan thanked OIC Secretary General for deputing a special representative to visit the Line of Control and see the situation.

Separately, Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, spoke to 33 foreign diplomats from Asia, Europe and Africa undergoing the 28th Foreign Diplomatic Course at the Foreign Service Academy.

The president told the diplomats that the unilateral and unlawful steps taken by the Indian government to bifurcate and now colonize the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir is an illegal and flagrant violation of international law. He said that the people in IOJK are facing repression, the likes of which have not been witnessed before.

President said that Azad Kashmir is a developing economy where we are focusing on self-sufficiency by shifting our dependence from the public sector to the private sector. Unlike IOJK, he said, we have opened up AJK for investors from all over the world.

The President said that the AJK government has three priorities: intensifying diplomatic and political efforts for the resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, promotion of good governance and fast-paced economic development in the Azad territory. He added that Azad Kashmir has the highest educational score in the whole of Pakistan, a district-wise survey has suggested, and it has the lowest crime rate.

Speaking on the current situation in IOJK, the President said that after the August 5 occupational lock down the number of Indian troops has been beefed up to 900,000. The UNSC has declared the whole State as a disputed territory but India is maneuvering to permanently change this status. He said that the people of IOJK have vowed not to give up their struggle for their freedom and over the years 500,000 Kashmiris have been mercilessly killed by the Indian occupation forces.