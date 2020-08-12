OFT’s ‘stabilized remote-controlled gun’ launched

The Ordnance Factory of Tiruchirappalli (OFT) has launched an indigenously manufactured weapon named stabilized remote controlled gun (SRCG). A dedicated assembly and testing facility were also opened for manufacturing the weapon here. Defence minister Rajnath Singh launched the weapon through video-conferencing on Monday as part of Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan (self-reliant India mission).

OFT officials said the SRCG fitted with 12.7mm M2 NATO standard machine gun, is designed for marine applications.It will be mounted on warships and patrol boats and can remotely engage small boats, skiff and other small crafts with high accuracy both during day and night.

“Equipped with sensors, the weapon has an automatic target tracking capacity. The gun can be fired manually even in case of malfunction,” C Ariya Sakthi, works manager, OFT told TOI.

At an estimated cost of Rs 2.8 crore, the assembly and testing facility produces the weapon for Indian Navy and Coast Guard. The indigenous manufacturing will save Rs 167 crore, officials said. The new weapon will provide a business opportunity for Rs 255 crore per annum for the next four years to OFT and other sister factories. While the gun will be manufactured in Trichy, a contract is placed by integrated headquarters, ministry of defence on Elbit Systems, Israel for transfer of technology (ToT) for SRCG.