‘Officially informed that I’m a free man’: People’s Conference leader Sajad Lone released from house detention

The Jammu and Kashmir administration released People’s Conference leader Sajad Lone from house detention on Friday. He was detained after Centre abrogated Article 370 last year and was lodged at MLA Hostel for six months. Lone was later shifted to his government accommodation at Church Lane in February last year.

“Finally 5 days short of a year I have been officially informed that I am a free man. So much has changed. So have I. Jail was not a new experience. Earlier ones were harsh with usual doses of physical torture. But this was psychologically draining. Much to share hopefully soon,” he tweeted after being released.

Lone was released from custody on February 5 but was put under house arrest. Lone was a minister in the PDP-BJP coalition government – under the BJP quota – in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir; however, once he opposed the revocation of Article 370, he was also held along with some other senior leaders of People’s Conference.

A total of 13 leaders were released from detention in January this year, while five leaders had been released in December last year.