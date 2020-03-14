Official denies govt restoring 4G mobile internet service in J&K from tonight

| By

SOURCE: TIMES NOW

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday refuted rumours of 4G internet restoration in the Union Territory. News agency IANS had earlier reported that the government will restore internet services in Jammu and Kashmir from tonight. According to The Kashmir Monitor, Principal Secretary Planning and Government Spokesperson Rohit Kansal said he hadn’t made any such statement.Earlier, news agency IANS report attributing Kansal claimed that the government was planning to restore high-speed mobile internet in the Valley by Friday evening in a bid to contain the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak.

However, later the Kashmir Monitor report said it was just a rumour. “I have clarified it. I did not make any such statement. It is absolutely false (the reports of 4G restoration),” The Kashmir Monitor quoted Kansal as saying.

The internet services have been suspended across Jammu and Kashmir since August 5, 2019, when Article 370 was abrogated and the erstwhile state was bifurcated into two union territories. However, 2G mobile internet services were restored in the Valley earlier in January with limited access to government-approved websites.

One confirmed case of coronavirus has been reported in Jammu and Kashmir so far with 1,433 suspected cases that have been put under surveillance in the Union Territory.

Nodal officer for COVID-19 control suspended

The J-K government has suspended Shafqat Khan, the nodal officer for Coronavirus efforts for dereliction of his duties.

The Department of Information and Public Relations, issued a statement on Twitter, “Dr Shafkat Khan, Nodal Officer Coronavirus Control Efforts placed under suspension with immediate effect for dereliction of duties.”

Academic institutions shut till March 31

In a view of a rising threat from the deadly coronavirus, the government also announced the closure of all academic institutions, including schools, colleges, and universities across Jammu and Kashmir till 31st March 2020.

According to the news agency PTI, the student’s fraternity has welcomed this decision taken by the UT administration as it will help them to secure students for getting affected by this deadly virus. The government of Jammu and Kashmir has also ordered all darbars and public meetings to be put in abeyance till 31 March.