OFB unions to decide on strike against corporatisation on 28th

Unions in ordnance factories will be holding a meeting on July 28 to decide the date of indefinite strike against government’s plans to corporatize the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB). This was decided in a joint meeting of three unions — All India Defence Employees Federation (AIDEF), Indian National Defence Workers’ Federation (INDWF), and Sangh Parivar-affiliated Bharatiya Pratiraksha Mazdoor Sangh (BPMS) — held through videoconferencing a couple of days ago.

A press release issued by AIDEF — one of the recognized unions — said though final decision on the strike will be taken on July 28, in the meantime if there is a decision on corporatisation, there will be a nationwide protest the very next day.Meanwhile, sources in the OFB said amid all the criticism faced over high cost of production, the factories have also been able to reduce the issue price of a number of items. The issue price is the rate at which an item is supplied to forces. High cost is one of the key reasons for which OFB is being billed to be nonviable and corporatisation is being mooted.

According to information shared with TOI, issue prices of products in 2019-20 were less by over 4% for the Army and by more than 6% for the Indian Air Force (IAF). The issue prices were also reduced by 3% on an average for the items supplied to the Navy and paramilitary forces.

There has been consistent reduction in the rates during earlier years too. For example, price of Bridge Layer Tank was less by 5% in 2018-19 as compared to that for the year 2017-18. The price of Stallion Mark IV BSIII vehicle was reduced by 7% and there was a 10% cut for another vehicle used for carrying troops, says the data shared with TOI by the source. Both are work horses for the Army and used for transportation of troops and equipment.

The rates of ammunition like 84mm and 155mm shells too have been reduced by 10% and 3%, respectively, said a source. Even indigenization has led to a signification reduction in cost. The indigenized T-90 tank engine handed over to the Army in 2018 cost over 35% less as compared to the Russian engine. The OFB-made bi-modular charge systems were also 10% less expensive than the imported ones. The cost of 84mm and 125mm tank shells have gone down by 40% and 26%, respectively, as compared to the imported ammunition of same calibre, says the data.