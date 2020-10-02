OFB Offers its Joint Venture Protective Carbine (JVPC) Carbines for the Indian Army

| By

SOURCE: IDRW

The Joint Venture Protective Carbine (JVPC) designed by the DRDO and produced by the OFB as a replacement for the 9mm carbine has been offered by Rifle Factory Ishapore (RFI) after Ministry of Defence decided to cancel the Close Quarter Carbine deal with the UAE based company Caracal and procure it locally `Atmanirbhar’ way and through made in India route.

JVPC is said to be more powerful than the 9mm carbine, which has a much shorter effective firing range than the 200 metres of the JVPC. It is capable of penetrating soft body armour made of kevlar.

Special Protection Group (SPG) which is in charge of providing security to the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi will now sport a new weapon in their long list of arsenals. SPG which carried out trials on the DRDO developed but OFB produced Joint Venture Protective Carbine (JVPC) has reportedly cleared all trials of the SPG and now will be inducted into the Elite Special force.

CRPF already has placed orders for 10000 JVPCs and the first lot was handed over to CRPF in 2017. JVPC also has been ordered by State police from Madhya Pradesh, Delhi, and Meghalaya as well while it waits orders from the Indian Army for which it was developed.

The JVPC is designed to fire 5.56 mm caliber bullets with the magazine capacity of 30 cartridges – more than the 20 designed for the 9mm carbine. The weapon recoils lesser and allows single-hand firing in single round or rapid fire mode.

FEATURES OF JVPC

* Light (3.05 Kg), compact* Capability to penetrate soft body armour* More recoil-less than 9mm carbine* High accuracy in single shot and rapid fire mode* Provided with accessories like silencer, bayonet* Performance rate between pistol and rifle* More cartridges per magazine* Retractable butt for compactness