OFB launches .32 bore revolver ” Prahaar “

| By

SOURCE: TNN

Small Arms Factory, Kanpur, launched a new state-of-the-art .32 bore revolver ‘Prahaar’, on Friday. GM of the factory AK Maurya while elaborating over the features of `Prahaar’ said, “This product is being manufactured under ‘Make in India mission’ and its trial has been successful. We expect to get a positive response from dealers as well as buyers in the civil market.”



“Its range is up to 50 metre and has cerakoted surface finish (black and titanium), which provides enhanced resistance against corrosion. It has a wooden grip for better ergonomics,” he said.



Those present during the launch were assistant general manager Tushar Tripathi, AGM Rolly M Varma and joint general manager Pawan Kumar.