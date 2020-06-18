Odia jawan killed at Ladakh may have premonition of the tragedy, says sister

| By

SOURCE: HT

Two weeks before he was killed in the face-off with Chinese Army at Galwan valley in Ladakh, 32-year-old Chandra Kanta Pradhan, a sepoy in 16 Bihar Regiments, probably had a premonition of the things to come, says his sister. Pradhan was posted at Ladakh in February this year and seemed to be excited amid the snow-clad mountains. When he called up his sister Sandhyarani in Biarpanga village of Kandhamal district on June 1, he told her to take care of everyone. The eldest of the tribal family in Raikia block of Kandhamal, Chandra Kanta was known for his jovial nature and courage.

“He was crying over the phone and asked for forgiveness over any hurt that he may have caused to me and my younger brother. He told me to look after my younger brother and our parents. He never cries, but that day he cried and said war may start,” said Sandhayarani.

As TV channels started flashing the news of the killing of Indian Army personnel at Ladakh, Pradhan’s family could hardly remain calm. His father Karunakar Pradhan then rang his mobile phone, but no one picked up.

Hours later, when a retired army man in the neighbouring village ran to Biarpanga to inform the family about the bad news coming from Ladakh, Karunakar’s heart sank.

“When he was selected for the army, I pleaded with him to not join. But he was insistent that he would join and serve the country. Just the other day, he had told me that he had flown in a chopper three times. He said 14 of his mates have been selected and all of them are flying. I told him to be careful,” said Karunakar, a marginal farmer.

The death was confirmed after Chandra Kanta’s sister spoke to the head of his brother’s unit. In one moment, the Pradhan family had lost their only breadwinner. Chandra Kant is the second soldier from Odisha to be killed in the action on Monday night.

“He was like my father and my brother. I have lost everything. He was highly sincere towards his duty. He was courageous, simple and hard working,” said Sandhyarani, whose marriage was on the cards.

Chandra Kanta left behind a younger brother, an elder sister, besides his parents.

“I am proud that he has laid down his life for the motherland,” said his father.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh each from chief minister’s relief fund to the next of the kin of the two Odia jawans who were killed at Galwan valley.