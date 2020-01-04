Nukes a deterrent, no other role: Army Chief General Naravane

Calling Pakistan’s nuclear bluff, Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane here on Friday said nuclear weapons are only a ‘good deterrence’. He pointed out that there have been two to three occasions where India has carried out operations against the neighbouring country without the ‘nuclear portion’ coming into play.

Naravane also said although the Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist camp in Balakot has been ‘reactivated’, it was destroyed in the Indian aerial strikes on it in February last year. He said the strikes signal that terrorist camps and infrastructure can be taken down and cannot operate with impunity.

Naravane, who assumed charge as the Army Chief this week, also said force is aware of the changing locations of terrorist camps, the number of people there and can distinguish them from the villagers around whom they take shelter. There are about 25 launch pads across the border in Pakistan and close to 250 terrorists, several of them foreigners, are trying to infiltrate every day into India.

Naravane also said peace has prevailed in Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5 last year. On the disputed border with China, he said India has to be firm in its resolve and assertive to its legitimate claims. He said this does not mean being aggressive and creating new friction points. He added that while the Army keeps reviewing its tactics and deployments along the Line of Actual Control with China, the combination of infrastructure development, surveillance and reserves will ensure that the border is secure.

When asked where have the Balakot air strikes placed the nuclear threshold between India and Pakistan, Naravane said, “Historically, nuclear weapons are a good deterrence. That is where their role ends… On two to three occasions we have carried out operations without the nuclear portion coming into play.”

On being asked whether the Balakot terrorist facility has been reactivated and whether the strikes achieved any good results, he said, “Definitely they have achieved a lot. During war time when you attack a facility it is always reconstructed. Similarly, we destroyed that camp, but over months they have reactivated it. To say that we didn’t achieve anything as a result of the strikes is not correct. Destruction happened.

The important point is that it has signalled that terrorist camps, infrastructure and launch pads can be taken down and cannot operate with impunity. It is a big message, as a result there will be some restraint,” he said.

Explaining that terrorist infrastructure still exists across the western border, Naravane said, “The camps’ locations change and we are aware of them, including how many people are staying there. Sometimes they stay near villagers. We have to decipher if they (read as terrorists) are villagers or not.”