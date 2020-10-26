NSA Ajit Doval’s speech not about China dispute at LAC or any other situation, govt clarifies

| By

SOURCE: ZEE NEWS

A day after National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval’s statement at an ashram in Rishikesh was projected as a remark on China and the ongoing conflict in the Eastern Ladakh sector, the Centre issued a clarification saying he was speaking purely in a civilisational and spiritual context.

The officials clarified, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval was not referring to any country or specific situation at the religious function in Rishikesh on Saturday.

“States are bound by physical dimensions but the nation is an emotional bond which is bound by the common thread of spirituality and culture in which there is a collective sense of pride. Role of our Gurus and spiritual centres is to guard this larger sense of collective identity,” the NSA had said.

The clarification comes after certain sections of media suggested that the NSA was speaking in the context of China and the Ladakh situation. The officials said any attempt to twist the NSA`s statement, made in a spiritual context, was uncalled for as he was not speaking about the ongoing conflict at the LAC.

On October 24, Doval in his address to devotees at Parmarth Niketan ashram in Rishikesh about the spiritual power of India had said, “You said we have never attacked anyone and there are many views about it. If there is a threat to the country, then we should have attacked as it is important to save the country.”

The NSA suggested that states are bound by physical dimensions but the nation is an emotional bond which is bound by the common thread of spirituality and culture in which there is a collective sense of pride and role of our Gurus and spiritual centres is to guard this larger sense of collective identity.