Now ‘Supremacist’ Modi: Imran Khan Compares Worldwide COVID-19 Lockdown to Suffering of Kashmiris

| By

SOURCE: SPUTNIK

A few days after criticising India for alleged mistreatment of Muslims in the country, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has now again turned to Kashmir to rebuke New Delhi. However, Khan’s target also includes the international community this time.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday compared the worldwide lockdown to the suffering of Kashmiris under an eight-month long shutdown following the abrogation of Article 370 by New Delhi in August 2019. In an attempt to bring the attention of international community to the “brutal oppression” by India, Khan mentioned that the Kashmiris do not have supplies of essentials under the COVID-19 lockdown.

?Just two days after comparing the Indian leadership to Nazis, Khan has now used the term “Hindutva Supremacist” for the Modi government.

Islamabad has been trying to garner international attention on Kashmir ever since India stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its special status under the Indian constitution’s Article 370. Accusing India of brutalities against the Kashmiris, Pakistan has raised the issue in the UN as well, where the matter was termed a bilateral issue.

Pakistan has received support from Turkey, China, and Malaysia to advocate its concerns on Kashmir at the global level and UN General Assembly, but it hasn’t borne any fruits.

Kashmir has been a bone of contention between India and Pakistan, as both countries claim the region as a part of their territory. The south Asian neighbours have even fought three wars over the region since independence in 1947.