Now, Nepalese town mayor stakes claim over no-man’s land near Uttarakhand border

| By

SOURCE: TNN

The mayor of Bhimdutt nagar palika in Kanchanpur district of Nepal has claimed that a patch of no-man’s land near the India-Nepal border in Champawat district of Kumaon is actually Nepalese territory. The mayor, Surendra Bisht, also alleged that the area which adjoins the Brahmdev area in Nepal has “for years been administered by the community forest committee (van samiti) of our nagar palika.” He further added that the nagar palika had put up wooden fencing in the area years ago which has recently been replaced as it had become old. Saplings have also been planted in the area, as per the mayor. As per sources in Champawat district, a sum of Rs 45 lakh has been spent on the fencing exercise and planting of saplings by the Nepalese nagar palika.

When queried on how Nepal is staking claim on land that has been deemed as no-man’s land, Bisht said, “ A joint survey of the land should be undertaken to sort out the issue. That will make the picture clear. We agree that border dispute is not good for both countries and it should be solved soon.”

The border row at Tanakpur in Champawat district had erupted sometime ago when Nepalese nationals were alleged to have encroached upon the area at border pillar number 811, deemed as no-man’s land. After Indian security agencies objected and registered a complaint with Nepal, Nepalese officials had come to the spot for inspection. Officials from both countries are now expected to meet each other in the coming week to discuss the issue.