Not our job to make unnecessary political statements: Nepal Army

The Nepal Army on Friday said it was not its job to make “unnecessary political statements” or respond to the loaded queries from the media. It was responding to reports that its chief had refused the direct orders of Prime Minister KPS Oli on Indian Army chief Gen. Manoj Naravane’s recent comments on border issue.

“Nepal Army does function well within the parameters of the constitution, and maintains its glorious tradition of discipline, restrain and accountability and respect towards the highest executive office in the country,”it said in a statement.

The clarification came after it was reported that when he was asked by Mr. Oli to respond to Gen. Naravane’s comments, Gen. PC Thapa had said, ‘No thanks’.

Two weeks back, speaking on Nepal’s objections to the new road through the Lipulekh pass upto the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to shorten travel time for Kailash-Mansarovar pilgrimage, Gen. Naravane said there was no “contradiction at all” and Nepal may have raised the issue “at the behest of someone else.”

Last week, Nepal’s Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Ishwor Pokhrel said the Indian Army chief’s comments on the Kalapani dispute were “condemnable” and had hurt the sentiments of the Nepali Gurkhas who have a long tradition of sacrifice for India. He also said the Nepal army would fight if necessary.