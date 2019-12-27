‘Not a safe country’: Javed Miandad wants ICC?to stop teams from touring India

Former Pakistan captain Javed Miandad launched a scathing attack on India and urged International Cricket Council (ICC) to stop teams from touring the country. Pakistan recently hosted their first Test series on home soil in over a decade since terrorists opened fire at a bus carrying Sri Lanka cricketers in Lahore in 2009. In the wake of nation-wide protests in India against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Miandad asked the international cricket body to suspend all ties with India and hand them similar punishment which was given out to Pakistan.

“People should take note of what is going on in India. I urge the ICC to boycott them,” Miandad said in a video uploaded on PakPassion.com. “Not Pakistan but India is not a safe country for any tourist or anybody (sic). As human beings, we sportspersons should also stand up and condemn them.

“The entire world is watching and talking about what is going on there. I am speaking on behalf of Pakistan that all sporting ties must be suspended with India. All countries should take action against them,” he further said. Miandad isn’t the first from his country to take aim at India as earlier, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani stated that at present “India is a far greater security risk than Pakistan”. He said this is the aftermath of Pakistan’s 263-run win against Sri Lanka in Karachi Test.

“We have proved that Pakistan is safe, if someone isn’t coming then they should prove that it’s unsafe. At this time, India is a far greater security risk than Pakistan,” Mani was quoted as saying by cricketpakistan.com.pk.

“No one should now doubt security arrangements in Pakistan after successful Sri Lanka Test series. This is a turning point for revival of Test cricket in Pakistan. Media and fans played an important role in portraying positive image of Pakistan worldwide,” Mani added.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took note of Mani’s statement and lashed out at the PCB chief for his ‘inappropriate ’ comment.

BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal said: “For a person who stays mostly in London, it is inappropriate for him to comment anything on India’s security. He is not even eligible to comment on Pakistan’s security. He hardly stays there.” he told HT.

“If he gets to spend more time in Pakistan, he would get to understand the real situation there,” Dhumal added.