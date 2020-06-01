Non-locals to be ‘considered & dealt with as RSS agents’: J&K terror outfit issues open threat

| By

SOURCE: TIMES NOW

The offshoot of the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba has issued an open threat to the non-residents of Jammu and Kashmir saying that they’ll be considered and dealt with as the agents of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). “We openly declare that any Indian who comes with an intention to settle in Kashmir will be treated as an agent of RSS and not as civilian and will be dealt with appropriately,” the Resistance Front said in a statement.

The Resistance Front, which is owning up terror attacks in Kashmir, is an offshoot of the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba and is also associated with other terror outfits such as Hizbul Mujahideen, Jaish-e-Mohammed.

The statement of The Resistance Front comes at a time when the Central government is selecting the members for the Delimitation Commission. The leaders of the National Conference (NC) were also chosen as the members of the commission.

However, the National Conference had on Friday rejected the Delimitation Commission announced by the Centre, saying that the party’s three members of Parliament will not participate in it.

“With reference to the recently announced Delimitation Commission announced by the Government of India, Jammu & Kashmir National Conference today rejects this process and its three members of Parliament will not participate in the said commission,” the NC had said in a statement.

“This delimitation commission is a product of the J&K Re-organisation Act 2019, which the JKNC is challenging in and outside the Supreme Court. Participating in this delimitation Commission will be tantamount to accepting the events of 5th August 2019, which the NC is unwilling to do, it added.”

“According to the Constitution of J&K, the constituencies of J&K were to be delimited in 2026 with the rest of the country. The constituencies in the State were last delimited in the ’90s. Thereafter, an amendment was made in the constitution of J&K unanimously passed in the State Assembly in which all the regional parties, Congress and BJP voted for this amendment to go with the delimitation with rest of the country in 2026. Therefore, the Constitution of the delimitation commission is unwarranted,” the statement further added.