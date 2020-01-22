No space for dissent in Pakistan! Detention centres spotted in Balochistan-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region

SOURCE: TIMES NOW

In what could possibly be a massive blow to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s duplicity on the human rights situation in Pakistan, exclusive pictures have come up that show proof of detention camps in the country which has time and again been called out in globally for its excesses against ethnic and religious minorities.

Pakistan has been building these detention camps which many believe are where the Baloch are punished for expressing dissent. The Balochistan-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region has for a long time been protesting against the country’s establishment citing atrocities at the hands of the local militia and the administration, government after government.

Satellite images have shown that detention camps have been constructed for people in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region to house anyone who speaks against the establishment.

Fort Salop, Shahkas Fort, Hayatabad, Peshawar, Bara Fort, Alhaj, Charsiano, Jhansi Fort, Sipah, Shalober, Akka Khel are some of the places that have cropped up in the map showing the detention centres.

The Pakistan government has called the centres ‘deradicalisation camps’, where people who express dissent against the government will be brought in and deradicalised to move into a more ‘government-friendly’ life.

There are several organisations in the world that have raised and addressed the plight of the Baloch citizens and footages of cruelty against the people in the region have time and again come to the fore. However, the governments have continued to deny any case of human rights violations in the region.

As per the map, the proposed set up includes a living and training block for students, a sports complex, a mosque, among others. In addition to that, there are many more proposed camps as well in the region.