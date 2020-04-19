No relief for people in Gilgit-Baltistan during lockdown, alleges Qoumi Alliance

SOURCE: ANI

As people in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan are battling COVID-19, nationalist parties have accused the government of not providing relief to people during the lockdown. Safeer Abbas Advocate, chairman of Qoumi Alliance, Gilgit-Baltistan has said that provincial and federal governments have failed to provide any relief to the people in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

“It has been almost a month of lockdown amid COVID-19, but the people have not received any relief from provincial and federal governments. Besides a few of their visits and promises, the governments have failed in their policies,” he said. “The Chief Minister of Gilgit-Baltistan Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman keeps telling the Pakistani media that his government has given relief material of Rs. 22 crore to the public. We challenge the Chief Minister that he has not even spent Rs. 22 during this crisis,” added Safeer Abbas.

According to details, 250 patients have tested positive for the epidemic in Gilgit-Baltistan and the numbers could surge as if the corona testing facilities be enhanced.

The doctors, paramedic staff and others engaged in fighting the outbreak have no PPE kits available.

Safeer Abbas said, “The Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits are not being made available to date. Some of our doctors and policemen are already sent in quarantine. If anything happens to them, the Qouami Alliance will protest against the government.”

He also accused Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, who recently set up ‘corona relief youth tiger force’ comprising young volunteers, to help the government provide help to deserving people during the lockdown.

Safeer Abbas said, “Where is your tiger force? It is not visible on the ground. Will they come to the rescue when the public will die due to hunger? Why do you need tiger force? You have teachers and other government servants who are sitting at home. Why are you not distributing ration with their help? People are not receiving ration and the lockdown is still continuing.”

He strongly condemned the ruling PTI government and asked the Gilgit-Baltistan government to pressurise those sitting in Islamabad to provide an urgent relief package.