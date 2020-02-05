No record of Savarkar’s mercy petitions to British with Andaman administration: Ministry of Culture

SOURCE: PTI

The Culture Ministry on Tuesday informed Parliament that there is no record of the mercy petitions by VD Savarkar to the British available with the Department of Art and Culture of Andaman and Nicobar. Replying to a query on the display of the petitions by the Hindu nationalist leader, Union Culture Minister Prahlad Patel said no such record was available with the Andaman and Nicobar administration.

“As per the information received from Andaman & Nicobar (Directorate of Art and Culture), such mercy petitions are not displayed at Cellular Jail since no record is available with the Department of Art and Culture, Andaman & Nicobar Administration,” he said.