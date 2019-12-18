No question of parity between India and Pak Air Force: IAF Chief

| By

SOURCE: INDIA TODAY

Indian Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria today said there was no question of any parity between the Air Forces of India and Pakistan as they were not able to hit even a single target during the aerial conflict post-Balakot operations. There is no question of parity between the Pakistan Air Force and the IAF as the former was not able to hit a single target during post-Balakot operations, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria said while addressing the AajTak Agenda event.

The Air Force Chief on Monday said, “The induction of Rafale is important because it will boost the Air Force’s fighting capability tremendously. Once Rafale is inducted, our immediate plan is to make Rafale and Su-30 as a potent force.” Speaking about the need to upgrade fighter aircraft, the air chief said the force’s fleet of Jaguar and Mirage is also being systematically upgraded. “They are being upgraded to a level that will increase their capability manifold,” he said.

During the Aaj Tak Agenda, the IAF chief further added, “Everyone has to work in this direction of indigenous development. We have given our support. DRDO has to design a timeline… PSUs should be encouraged for private sector participation.”

The IAF chief said that he cannot point to a single drawback that is hindering the indigenous development programs, adding that everyone should work in this direction whether it is DRDO, PSUs, private sector, etc.

When asked if Pakistan’s response would have been different during the Balakot airstrike had Rafale been part of the IAF’s fleet, Bhadauria replied, “Response is in their hand. But the results (of an airstrike) would have been different.”

Presenting his long-term vision for the Indian Air Force, Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria said this is the opportune time for India to focus on boosting its indigenous defence industry.

“With the procurement of Rafale and S-400, we have met our immediate requirement of fighter aircraft. This is an ideal time when we should be focusing on developing indigenous aircraft and weapons,” he said.

He also mentioned the agencies concerned should focus on the development of stealth technology, advanced sensors, data fusion, use of artificial intelligence, besides the development of long-range and precision weapons.

“It is always better to have indigenous aircraft. The biggest drawback of procured aircraft is that to add even a single weapon, we have to go through a long-drawn process. If the aircraft is indigenous, we can upgrade them anytime as per our requirement,” he said.