‘No Party Should Engage in Any Action…’ China Objects to PM Modi’s Surprise Ladakh Visit

| By

SOURCE: NEWS18

China on Friday voiced its disapproval as Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a surprise visit to Ladakh to take a stock of the situation at forward posts along the Line of Actual Control and interact with personnel of the Army, Air Force and ITBP. “India and China are in communication and negotiations on lowering the temperatures through military and diplomatic channels. No party should engage in any action that may escalate the situation at this point,” Zhao Lijian, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said on the PM’s Ladakh visit.

The Prime Minister’s visit served as a morale booster for the armed forces and a powerful message to China, which has shown unrelenting aggression at the border with incursions spotted in satellite images.

The PM’s visit was the first by a member of the Cabinet Committee on Security since the June 15 clash in Ladakh where 20 soldiers were killed in line of duty in a face-off with Chinese troops.

He was accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat and Army Chief General MM Naravane for the unannounced visit.

PM Modi is expected to return from Ladakh in the afternoon and is expected to hold a meeting with the home minister and defence minister in the evening.