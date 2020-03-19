No mining activity has been carried out by China in Arunachal: MEA

No mining activity has been carried out by China in Arunachal Pradesh, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan informed the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The minister also said that government keeps a close watch on all developments related to national security. In a written reply to a question on whether China was conducting any mining activity near the Arunachal Pradesh border, the minister stated: “No such activity has been carried out by China inside the territory of the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh.”

“Government keeps a constant watch on all developments having a bearing on India’s security and takes all necessary measures to safeguard it,” he added.