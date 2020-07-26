No militant from Srinagar district present in militant ranks: IGP Kashmir

| By

SOURCE: RISING KASHMIR

Inspector General of Police Kashmir range Vijay Kumar said that no militant from Srinagar district is now in militant ranks after Saturday’s gunfight at Ranbirgarh area in outskirts of Srinagar. Taking on to the twitter Police Kashmir Zone wrote, “After killing of LeT militant Ishfaq Rashid Khan yesterday, no resident of Srinagar district in militant ranks now: IGP Kashmir @JmuKmrPolice”, the tweet ends.

Pertinently, two militants of LeT were killed on Saturday in a gunbattle including Srinagar resident namely Ishfaq Rashid Khan. (GNS)