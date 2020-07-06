No Major Pak Deployment, Army To NDTV Amid Standoff With China In Ladakh

The Indian Army does not see immediate plans by Pakistan to amass forces in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir at a time when India and China are in the midst of a standoff in Eastern Ladakh. At the same time, the Pakistani Army has brought forward some reserve formations in the area, the army’s Srinagar Corps Commander said.

“As on today, I do not see any visible increase in deployment or any major movement opposite my area of responsibility. But Pakistan has upgraded defensive posturing, which they do when there is tension. We are prepared for any action,” Lt General BS Raju, Corps Commander, 15 Corps, Srinagar, told NDTV.

Elaborating further, he said, “[Pakistan] has brought in additional reserve formations which [it] normally does to ensure [it is] stable. I do not see any other intention of Pakistan at this stage.”

However, he said, the country still remains interested in provoking violence in Jammu and Kashmir and sending in terrorists.

“Pakistan’s desire to send infiltrators is very high. [Terrorist] launch pads are full. Close to 300 people are waiting to infiltrate. My men waiting to receive them… This is Pakistan’s primary take to vitiate the environment in the Valley,” Lt General Raju said.

Asked about whether the deployment has stretched the army, the he said, “15 Corps is a very strong force. We have separate forces both for deployment along the Line of Control and for the hinterland. I’m responsible for ensuring that sanctity of Line Control is maintained, also infiltration. As far as hinterland is concerned, we have separate troops responsible for maintaining calm and peace in the Valley. In addition to these two forces, we also have reserve formations for offensive and defensive tasks. We as military minds have to be prepared for all contingencies. We’re not going to allow for any misadventure from across the Line of Control as well as within the valley.”

Speaking about the elimination of Riyaz Naikoo, chief of the Hizbul Mujahideen and India’s most wanted terrorist, in an encounter in May, the army commander said the move was critical because Naikoo had the power to recruit others.

“He had the capacity to recruit. His loss would be felt by Hizbul Mujahideen. Even other groups will miss him. Hizbul Mujahideen is the mother organisation, it provides logistics and intel to other groups. In the long run, neutralisation of terrorist leadership will reduce violence in environment,” Lt General Raju said.