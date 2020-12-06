No Khalistan sentiment on ground: Punjab Police

| By

SOURCE: Tribune News Service

The Punjab Police and intelligence agencies which are keeping a watch on the farmers’ protest against the Central laws say there is no specific report from the ground on any pro-Khalistan sentiment or participation of any secessionist elements in the protest.

Police officials and intelligence agencies have maintained a complete vigil at the 120 protest sites in the state as well as in Delhi. “We have observed and analysed the tone and tenor of the protests and there is no suggestion that any anti-India sentiment has erupted in the protest rallies,” said a senior police official.

The police reports note that it is true that the situation is restive and surcharged which can be used by anti-India agencies from across the border or in other countries, but the farmers have not allowed anyone to dictate terms to them or to let attention divert from the Central farm laws.

Officials said barring a few initial incidents of attacks on BJP leaders, the protests had been peaceful. “The farmers have not even allowed Punjab politicians to share their stage,” the officials said.

Sources said the Punjab Chief Minister had aired similar views to Home Minister Amit Shah yesterday. On the issue of threat to national security, the CM had informed the Home Minister that being a border state, any restive movement in Punjab could be exploited by the agencies inimical to India. However, the state government, based on the ground reports, was confident that the protests were purely by the farmers and there was no involvement of any anti-India agencies.