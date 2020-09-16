‘No infiltration reported along Indo-China border during last six months’:?MHA?in Rajya Sabha

The Union home ministry on Wednesday said in Parliament that no infiltration has been reported along the border with China in the last six months.

The response was given Nityanand Rai, minister of state for Home in the Rajya Sabha. “The government has adopted a multi-pronged approach to contain cross border infiltration, which inter-alia include multi-tiered deployment along the international border/ Line of Control, improved intelligence and operational coordination, border fencing, deploying technological solutions and taking pro-active action against infiltrators,” Rai said.

The written response to an unstarred question also listed the infiltration attempts on India’s border with Pakistan.

The minister’s answer listed 47 instances of infiltration attempts from February to June. The highest number of attempts were made in the month of April, the answer said.