No firing across LoC today: Army says reacting to report of ‘pinpoint’ strikes in PoK

SOURCE: Hindustan Times

The Indian Army on Thursday refuted reports of carrying out strikes on suspected terror launchpads inside Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. “Reports of Indian Army’s action in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) across the Line of Control are fake,” Indian Army Director General of Military Operations Lt Gen Paramjit Singh said. There has been no firing across LoC, the Army has clarified after a news agency report said Army has launched “pinpoint strikes” inside Pakistan-occupied- Kashmir.

Security forces on Thursday gunned down four terrorists in an encounter on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway near Nagrota in Jammu.

The specific report of “pinpoint strikes” came just a week after five security personnel and four civilians were killed in Pakistani aggression at several locations — Uri, Nowgam, Keran and Gurez sectors in North Kashmir — across the Line of Control. Indian Army retaliated strongly and caused substantial damage to several launch pads.

The report that the Army is carrying out strikes in PoK come in this backdrop amid claims that Pakistani military is pushing a maximum number of terrorists to India before the onset of winters. The report has been based on analysis of the ceasefire violations that took place on November 13, the Army has clarified.

According to official data, 21 innocent civilians have lost their lives in Pakistani firing compared to 18 in the whole of 2019. This year eight infiltration bids were foiled and 14 terrorists have been neutralised along the LoC, according to official data.