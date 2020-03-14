No Decision On Foreign Journalist’s Deportation, Says Government After Complaint

| By

SOURCE: PTI

The Foreign Ministry on Friday said a complaint by a private individual was registered against an India-based Wall Street Journal journalist, but no decision has been taken by the government on his deportation. The clarification from the ministry came after a media report claimed that the deportation of the WSJ’s South Asia deputy bureau chief was under consideration.

“A complaint was registered against… by a private individual on government’s Online Grievance Redressal platform. Referring the complaint to the related office is a routine matter as per standard procedure,” MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

“No such decision on deportation has been taken by the Ministry of External Affairs,” he said.