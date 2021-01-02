No avail! Indian security forces foil attempts by Pakistan to revive terror

| By

SOURCE: ONE INDIA

The sustained interrogation of a terrorist has led the security agencies to a hideout, which is being used as an infiltration route into India from Pakistan.

During the questioning, it was revealed that the Pakistan based terrorists are trying to revive terrorism in the Jammu division and for this they are using routes that were abandoned years back. This is now a cause of concern for the security agencies, as terrorism had been wiped out in the division for almost a decade.

IGP, Mukesh Singh said that on Friday, the security forces had recovered a large cache of weapons n the Mahore area of Reasi district Jammu. A 9 mm pistol, 5 grenades and ammunition were recovered from the terror hideout, Singh also said.

This comes in the backdrop of Pakistani troops dropping a cache of weapons with the help of drones in the Rajouri sector. Three terrorists from South Kashmir who had travelled to collect the ammunition were arrested. During the operation, 2 AK-56 rifles, six AK magazines with 180 bullets, two Chinese pistols, three pistol magazines with 30 rounds, four grenades and Rs 1 lakh in cash were recovered.

The Pakistan based terrorists have been making several attempts to infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir, but a majority of them have been foiled. Sources tell OneIndia that these terrorists are now trying to use the abandoned routes to make fresh infiltration bids. However these attempts have been foiled and these routes are under tight scrutiny, the source also said.

There are desperate attempts being made by the ISI backed terrorists to revive terror in the Jammu region. However the security forces had last week foiled an attempt when Raees Ahmed Dar and Sabzar Ahmed were arrested on the bypass while trying to smuggle an AK rifle, a pistol and ammunition that they were carrying in a car. In another operation one Mohammad Ashraf was arrested with two live grenades from near the military station in Sunjwan.

These developments come in the wake of Pakistan increasingly trying to use Chinese commercial drones to push arms into India. Last week. A drone was detected by the troops of the Border Security Force in the Chandu Wadala area of Gurdaspur in Punjab.

When the drone was fired upon it returned to the Pakistan side, officials said. This comes close on the heels of the security forces seizing 11 hand grenades suspected to have been deployed by a drone flying in from Pakistan into Gurdaspur.

The ordinance factory made drones from Pakistan were used to send in the grenades. The consignment of Arges Type HG-84 series grenades were packed in a plastic box. This is the 8th instance of ammunition being smuggled from across the border.

The Intelligence Bureau had cautioned security officials about the ISI’s moves to upgrade newer versions of the drones from China.

Earlier this month, BSF, Director General Rakesh Asthana, spoke about the challenges posed by drones that are being used by Pakistan. At the raising day event of the force on Tuesday, Asthana said that the BSF had intercepted a drone with huge payload of weapons and ammunition in Jammu’s Kathua on June 20.

He said that the BSF is working to find technical solutions to counter-drone infiltrations on the western border.

In the past couple of months, the Intelligence Bureau has raised concerns about Pakistan using bigger drones to smuggle in arms and ammunition in Jammu and Kashmir.