Nitin Gadkari lauds BRO for ‘extraordinary feat’ in Chardham project

| By

SOURCE: ZEE NEWS

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday (May 26,2020) lauded the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) for constructing a 440-metre long tunnel below the busy Chamba town on Rishikesh-Dharasu road Highway(NH 94) and congratulated the team for the effort.

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Gadkari wrote, ”Happy to announce that our Border Roads Organisation (BRO) team has made a major breakthrough in Chardham Project. They have successfully dug up 440 m long Tunnel below the busy Chamba town on Rishikesh-Dharasu road Highway(NH 94).”

In another Tweet Gadakri referred the work done by BRO as extraordinary feat and wrote, “I congratulate the entire BRO team for their extraordinary feat in nation-building amidst this global pandemic.”

The Union Minister said that the breakthrough of this tunnel will go a long way in facilitating speedy movement of traffic, reducing congestion and distance to Chamba town and easing the movement of yatris on Chardham Yatra and bring economic prosperity.

The 6-km road and 450-metre tunnel is being constructed at a cost of Rs 88 crore.