Nirbhay subsonic cruise missile to be tested again !

India has issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) for a launch of an experimental flight vehicle in the Bay of Bengal for the period from 12-14 October 2020 as per information provided by Twitter user @detresfa_. Previous media reports indicate that this will be last developmental trials of the India’s Nirbhay subsonic cruise missile with a strike range of 1,000 km.

Nirbhay subsonic cruise missile was test launched from a specially-designed launcher last year. Sources tell idrw.org that a limited number of pre-production missiles have already been moved to the Line of Actual Control (LAC) amid tension with China which could be its test by fire if present stand off escalates into major war in coming weeks.

Nirbhay long-range sub-sonic cruise missile capable of deep penetration into adversary territory to strike high-value targets with precision. the missile, which travels at a speed of 0.7 Mach, has both terrain-hugging and sea-skimming capability that helps it avoid detection and counter-measures.

