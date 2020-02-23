NIA to probe recovery of Pak-made bullets in Kerala

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) will probe the recovery of 14 Pakistan-made bullets from Kulathupuzha, a police officer who did not wish to be named, said on Sunday. The bullets were found by the roadside in a forest area in Kulathupuzha in Kollam district on Saturday. A group of truck drivers who spotted the bullets wrapped in a paper had alerted the police.

The bullets reportedly carry an inscription ‘POF’ and are suspected to have been manufactured by the Pakistan Ordnance Factory. “At least 14 bullets were found disposed on the roadside. Our preliminary investigation shows these are foreign-made. We have scanned the entire area and we could not find anything fishy. Investigations are on,” said Kollam Superintendent of Police Hari Shankar. The police have registered a case under the Arms Act.

After the preliminary investigation the police said the 7.62 mm bullets which are normally used in assault weapons, were found to have been made in the 1980s. Police also suspect that these bullets might have been abandoned by some hunters who frequent the forest area for illegal hunting of wild animals.

“We have taken the case seriously. Ballistic experts have already examined these bullets. We are in touch with the NIA and militant intelligence,” a senior police officer said. The Anti Terror Squad of the state police had started probing the case that will now be handed over to the NIA,” he said.