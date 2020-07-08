NIA makes 7th arrest in Pulwama attack case

NIA arrested the seventh accused named, Bilal Ahmed Kuchey, whom the agency has termed as “a terror associate” on July 5. According to the agency, Kuchey a resident of Hajibal, Kakapora, Jammu and Kashmir, runs a sawmill at his place and harboured and extended logistic support to the Jaish-e- Mohammad (JeM) terrorists involved in Pulwama attack.

The main perpetrators in the case stayed in his house and Kuchey further introduced them to other over ground workers (OGWs) who provided safe houses during their stay and planning of the attack.

Terrorist, jawan killed

One terrorist was killed and one army jawan also died in action and a policeman of the special operations group of Jammu and Kashmir police was injured in an ongoing encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Tuesday, officials said. According to details on a credible police input, an operation was launched on Monday night at Gasoo, Pulwama by the police along with local security forces unit.

While the cordon was being put around the target house, the operation party came under fire in which one police and one army jawan got injured, the latter died.