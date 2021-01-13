NIA chargesheets doc for ‘app to guide IS missiles’

By

SOURCE: Express News Service

The NIA on Tuesday filed a chargesheet against an MBBS doctor from Bengaluru for his alleged association with the Islamic State and for allegedly preparing an app that could guide IS missiles.

Dr Abdur Rehman alias Dr Brave, 28, was arrested by the agency last year in connection with its probe into the affairs of Kashmiri couple Jahanzaib Sami and Hina Kausar Beg, who were arrested from Delhi’s Jamia Nagar in March last year on the allegations of being IS members and instigating violence at the anti-CAA protests.

“The accused has been chargesheeted for furthering ideology and activities of proscribed terrorist organisation ISIS/ISKP (Islamic State in Khorasan Province) in connivance with co-accused Jahanzaib Sami and others for committing subversive/anti national activities in India,” an NIA statement said.

The NIA has claimed that Rehman got radicalised listening to “online lectures of hardline Islamic preachers” such as Anwar al Awlaki and travelled to Syria in 2013 and “participated in various terrorist activities of ISIS”. After his return to India, NIA has claimed, Rehman continued to remain associated with the ideology of IS.

“Utilizing his knowledge of Ophthalmic Lasers and Medical Science, he made efforts to develop applications for medical and military requirements of ISIS. To this end, he was in regular communication with ISIS terrorists located abroad as well as in India, including Jahanzaib Sami, on Threema, a secure messaging platform. Consequently, he had achieved significant progress towards developing a medical application for treatment of ISIS terrorists and also a Laser Guided Anti-Tank Missile application for controlling the trajectory of the missiles for enhancing their effectiveness for furthering the cause of ISIS,” the NIA chargesheet has claimed.

The agency had earlier filed a chargesheet on September 2 last year against five accused, including Sami and Beigh. Both were arrested first by Delhi Police in March last year. Later NIA had taken their custody in connection with its probe into an IS terror conspiracy involving Hyderabad youth Abdullah Basith. NIA has claimed that during this probe, Rahman alias Dr Brave from Bengaluru was arrested in August last year. His examination had led to further arrests of people who allegedly supported his travel to Syria.

“Further investigation resulted in busting of a module wherein it was revealed that accused Ahamed Abdul Cader, Irfan Nasir and their associates were members of Hizb-ut-Tehrir, and they had formed a group called ‘Quran Circle’ which radicalised gullible Muslim youth in Bengaluru and funded their visit to conflict zone in Syria to aid and assist the ISIS terrorists,” NIA had earlier said.

NIA claimed that Cader and Nasir similarly funded other youths. “Two of such youths got killed in Syria,” it claimed.