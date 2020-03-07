NIA arrests two more people in Pulwama attack case

| By

SOURCE: PTI

Two more persons, including the one who procured chemicals online for making the IED used in the Pulwama attack, were arrested by the NIA in the case on Friday, an official said. The terror attack left 40 CRPF personnel dead in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district last year. Waiz-ul-Islam (19) of Srinagar’s Bagh-e-Mehtab locality and Mohammad Abbass Rather (32) of Hakripora village in Pulwama were arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), taking the number of those arrested in the case in the past week to five.

“During initial interrogation, Islam disclosed that he used his Amazon online shopping account to procure chemicals for making IEDs, batteries and other accessories on the directions of Pakistani Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists,” the official said.

He said Islam personally delivered the items to the JeM terrorists after procuring them online as a part of the conspiracy to carry out the Pulwama attack.

“Rather is an old over-ground worker (OGW) of the JeM. He has disclosed that he gave shelter at his home to Jaish terrorist and IED expert Mohd Umar after he came to Kashmir in April-May 2018,” the official said.