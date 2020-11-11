NIA arrests Lashkar-e-Taiba accused from Karnataka in West Bengal LeT recruitment case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested an accused of proscribed terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) from Karnataka in West Bengal LeT recruitment case. The NIA arrested 28-year-old Sayyad M Idris from Uttara Kannada in Karnataka.

The case arose out of West Bengal under Baduria Police Station dated March 18 pertaining to Pakistan-based handlers belonging to LeT using various social media platforms to radicalize and recruit vulnerable youth for sleeper cells, to propagate their ideology and for abetting and advocating unlawful activities.

The arrested accused was part of various social media groups run by Pakistani-based LeT handlers in their effort to recruit individuals for sleeper cells of LeT and for furthering terrorist activities. The accused is being produced before a Uttara Kannada court and transit remand is being taken to produce him before the NIA Court in Kolkata.

In this case, chargesheet has already been filed against accused Tania Parvin, a resident of Kolkata on September 10. Further investigation in the case is continued.