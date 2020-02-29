NIA arrests a Jaish e-Mohammed terrorist in Pulwama terror attack case

SOURCE: AIR

In the first major breakthrough in the Pulwama terror attack case, National Investigation Agency today arrested Shakir Bashir Magrey of the terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed.

The accused has been identified as a resident of Hajibal in Pulwama and is believed to have provided shelter and logistical help to the suicide-bomber Adil Ahmad Dar. During the initial interrogation, it has been revealed that he delivered arms, ammunition, cash and other explosive material to various Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists including those involved in last year’s Pulwama attack.

Sources also suggest that Magrey informed the other terrorists involved in the pulwama terror attack about the movement of the CRPF troops in the area.

Last year in February in a ghastly terror attack in Pulwama, Kashmir, at least 40 CRPF soldiers were killed when a suicide bomber hit a car loaded with IEDs with the bus carrying the para-military personnel.