NIA Arrests 2 Persons in Pune for Alleged Links with IS-Khorasan

| By

SOURCE: NEWS18

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two persons, including a woman, from Pune in Maharashtra in connection with a case pertaining to activities of the Islamic State Khorasan Province module, a senior police officer said on Sunday. “An NIA team arrested two people from Kondhwa and Yerawada areas of Pune in connection with a case about activities of the Islamic State Khorasan Province, which is a terrorist organisation,” he said while refusing to elaborate.

He said the city police provided logistical support to the NIA team.