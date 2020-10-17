Newly-built village falls within our territory, says China after encroaching Nepali land in Humla district

| By

SOURCE: TIMES NOW

Backstabbing Nepal, China has illegally constructed villages in Humla district with state media saying that the buildings constructed falls within the Chinese territory.

The newly-built village is in Tibet Autonomous Region and not on the “encroached” land of Nepal, said China’s Global Times. Reacting on the Chinese land grab, Nepal’s opposition has said that Beijing has suspended permission to the trucks laden with food supply to Humla district.

Nepalese are suffering: Opposition

Jivan Bahadur Shahi, who is a leader of opposition of Karnali Province, said that people in Humla, which is his home district, are suffering due to Chinese presence in the area.

While Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli-government has denied the allegations, the opposition leader has confirmed that China has erected a pillar without consulting Nepalese officials about such issues.

Whenever a new pillar has to be set up at Nepal-China border it should first be settled in coordination with the officials of both sides. However, by occupying the area and erecting the pillar, China has breached this principle.

China-Nepal boundary pillars principle

“The Junge Pillar 12 has been recently erected by China. The government officials say they have not been consulted about such issues. The Pillars 5.1 and 6.1 have been enclosed as there are Chinese security forces,” ANI quoted Shahi as saying.

Our people have been chased away by Chinese security when they go to the area there for farming or cattle-rearing, he said.

Calling China’s encroachment of Nepal’s territory its “usual strategy”, strategic thinker Brahma Chellaney said, “China’s usual strategy is to furtively encroach on another nation’s territory and then claim that the territory has been part of China since ancient times. But in a new twist to its incursions, it builds a village on Nepal’s land and then redraws the map.”