New US policy on Tibet can imply a strategic shift in India’s Himalayan intentions

SOURCE: MONEY CONTROL

For long, the western world, much caught up with problems of their own making, scarcely paid any heed to Indian warnings on Tibet. New Delhi, which gave refuge to the Himalayan kingdom’s spiritual leader, Dalai Lama, and his followers, helped to preserve Tibetan language and culture. In keeping the spirit of Tibetan independence alive, it did so at its own peril, braving Chinese fury – and paid a price for it.

The pandemic seems to have changed that status quo. Suddenly the world – read the US – seems to have had second thoughts about its earlier bonhomie with Beijing and New Delhi’s exhortations on Chinese designs in the Himalayas, are now being seen in a new light.

USA’s Tibetan Policy and Support Act (TPSA), which became law recently, was passed with bipartisan support. It establishes an American policy that makes selection of Tibetan religious leaders, including the Dalai Lama’s successor, a decision to be made only by Tibetans, free from Beijing’s interference. In the process, it also mandates sanctions against Chinese officials interfering in such processes.

Environmental protection

The TPSA also seeks to introduce key provisions aimed at protecting the environment and water resources on the Tibetan Plateau. It recognises the importance of traditional Tibetan grassland stewardship in mitigating the negative effects of climate change in the region as opposed to the Chinese government’s forced resettlement of the nomads from grasslands. Its two other significant clauses include the establishment of a US Consulate in Tibet’s capital Lhasa and a mechanism to initiate a dialogue between the Chinese government and the Dalai Lama.

Historically, the Indo-Tibetan border was largely peaceful – considered for most part as the land of the lamas, given the close ties between Hinduism and Buddhism, both of which have common origins in north India’s Gangetic culture. Both religious systems have shared parallel beliefs that have existed side by side, but also pronounced differences, acknowledged in equal measure by the two sides. In 1951, when China occupied the buffer Tibet, it imposed itself as India’s neighbour, the upshot of which was the border war in 1962.

Even a badly divided US Senate is united on the benefits of containing China, and India is their principal collateral in this geo-political gamesmanship. The central question, therefore, is this: Will America’s new law serve as a wake-up call for India – followed by China’s land grab in Ladakh in April-May 2020 – to begin the process of substantiating its claim on Tibet, that existed in ample measure before Beijing decided to acquire it by force.

Says former Indian diplomat Deepak Vohra, Associate to the Government of Tibet in Exile, based in Dharamshala: “India has what it takes to be an agent of that change. For many years, the issue of Tibet had been swept under the carpet following the 1972 US-China détente. Now the West knows better, and it is only a question of time before the noose is drawn around Beijing’s neck.”

The TPSA has been hailed by Tibetans concerned over the possibility of the Chinese government making an attempt to install someone loyal to it as the 15th Dalai Lama after the death of the incumbent and use him as a puppet to put the muzzle on the global campaign against its occupation of Tibet. China had arbitrarily installed a young boy as the 11th Panchen Lama in 1995.

US bipartisanship on China

There are clear indications that US bipartisanship on China is here to stay. On January 13, 2021, the Dalai Lama had a virtual audience with Robert Destro, US Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of Democracy, Human Rights and Labor and US Special Coordinator on Tibetan Issues. Destro expressed his strong opposition to Chinese interference in the religious affairs of Tibetans, saying that America “rejects attempts by any government to limit the freedom of religious communities to select their own leaders.”

Indian foreign policy wonks like ex-diplomat Rakesh Sood, a former Ambassador to Nepal who was also Prime Minister’s Special Envoy for Disarmament and Non-Proliferation in 2013, however, believe in a wait and watch policy. “TPSA has happened in a period of government transition in the US and much will depend on how the new (Biden) administration chooses to interpret and implement it and how much of it is politics,” he told this writer.

Tibet’s importance assumes significance, considering that in the new situation, it is the epicentre of the China-India divide. Beijing’s claims on Indian areas being sought to be reasserted today is not based on any Han Chinese connection but on supposed Tibetan links. In other words, China’s territorial claims in Ladakh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh are an extension of its claim over Tibet, which India, paradoxically, has acknowledged.

To pressure India, China has been citing the agreement signed in 2003 during Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee’s visit to Beijing that mentions the ‘One China’ policy – recognising Tibet as part of China. But that pact has been nullified by China’s open violation of its key provisions, including that “neither side shall use or threaten to use force against the other.”

Geostrategist Brahma Chellaney, writing in The Times of India notes that “India must realise that, by aligning its Tibet position with Beijing’s wishes, it has emboldened China’s designs against it. This is apparent from China’s latest aggression, which has triggered an ongoing, months-long standoff between more than one lakh Indian and Chinese troops in icy Himalayan conditions.”While New Delhi has not commented on the TPSA, the spokesman of the Chinese embassy in New Delhi has. In a somewhat in-the-face statement, it has cautioned India on `an objective and fair stance’ on the `highly sensitive nature’ of Tibet-related issues and China’s territorial integrity. Some observers believe that China is emboldened by India confining itself to banning its mobile apps and restrict Chinese investment, but not daring to inflict costs that seriously hurt China despite their aggression in Ladakh.

the US might increase its confrontationist approach towards China in the region should the Biden administration follow the course set up by Trump. “If Biden refuses to appease China, American free pass for Chinese hegemony would be a thing of the past. While TPSA’s material impact on Tibet might be negligible, it would prove a major boost to the political, spiritual, and symbolic cause of Tibet,” he told this writer.

For New Delhi, this is a much-needed signal from Washington that it would support New Delhi’s efforts to meet the China challenge in more ways than one, adds Jacob.

Crucially, TPSA’s impact on China remains an unknown proposition. Will China permit the US to open a consulate in Lhasa and if it does, will this consulate know what China is up to? China can be hurt most by economic de-coupling, but does the world have the mettle to combine and stand up to China? BREXIT apart, the European Union (EU) has lost no time in concluding in principle negotiations for a Comprehensive Agreement on Investment (CAI) with China.

Nonetheless, Ambassador Vohra believes that there is more American action in the works. This could include an Independence of Tibet bill in the US Congress, which could significantly up the ante for the Chinese.In 1949, the Economist, which was advocating Indian lead support for Tibetan Independence, followed by recognition by the USA and the UK, admitted that “if India preferred to abandon Tibet to its fate, the Western Powers were in no position to object to a Chinese reconquest of Tibet.” In 2021-2022, the geostrategic situation remains much the same, even if the dramatis personae in this Asian drama have changed.