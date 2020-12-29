New US law a ray of hope, say Tibetans-in-exile in India

| By

SOURCE: TNS

Tibetans-in-exile have welcomed US President Donald Trump signing the Tibetan Policy and Support Act (TPSA) into law.

“This legislation sends a powerful message of hope and justice to the Tibetans inside Tibet and bolsters US support for the protection of Tibetan people’s religious freedom, human rights, environmental rights and exile Tibetan democracy like never before,’’ said “Central Tibetan Authority President’’ Lobsang Sangay.

The move strengthens US policy on Tibet and reaffirms its government’s steadfast support for the Dalai Lama and the CTA, he added.

The Bill called upon the US Secretary of State not to authorise any new Chinese consulate till a US Consulate is established in Lhasa. The signing came after days of delay though the US Congress had approved the omnibus spending bill, which had the TPSA attached on December 22.

Built on the Tibet Policy Act signed by George Bush, the TPSA makes it official that decisions regarding the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama are exclusively within the authority of the current Dalai Lama, Tibetan Buddhist leaders and the people. “Any interference by the Chinese government will be met with serious sanctions,” said a CTA statement.