New runway to raise Goa airport”s handling capacity: Navy

| By

SOURCE: IANS

The aircraft handling capacity in Goa”s only aviation facility, the Dabolim International Airport, got a shot in the arm on Friday with the addition of a parallel taxi track, which will now increase its capacity from 15 movements to 18-20 movements per hour. “The north parallel taxi track, capable of handling aircraft types up to Boeing 747, will increase the runway capacity from the present 15 movements per hour to 18-20 movements per hour,” said a statement issued by the Indian Navy.

The airport operates from an Indian Navy base, INS Hansa, in South Goa.

“The parallel taxi track has been constructed alongside the main runway of Naval Air Station. The project was undertaken by the Indian Navy and the Airport Authority of India on equal cost-sharing basis,” the statement said, adding that the construction of the parallel track was completed in three phases.

The military operated airport, the state”s only airport facility, currently handles nearly seven million passengers every year, which exceeds its handling capacity of five million flyers.