New engines for USN Super Hornet F/A-18s

SOURCE: Shephard Press

General Electric has been awarded a firm-fixed-price contract modification worth $215 million for the provision of 48 new F414-GE-400 engines.

These will be installed on the USN’s Super Hornet F/A-18 fighter aircraft. Funding will be allocated by the Naval Air Systems Command from the FY2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) without an expiration time at the end of this fiscal year. The work is due to be completed by August 2022 and will occur at locations in Kentucky, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont.

F14-GE-400 is a turbofan engine which features Full Authority Digital Electronic Control (FADEC), advanced materials and enhanced cooling techniques. It is also used in the Saab Gripen, Tejas LCA and the EA-18G Growler.