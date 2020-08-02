New Delhi denies Dhaka claim on India-China LAC tensions, says it was ‘fully briefed’

Dhaka was “fully briefed” about the India-China tensions in Ladakh, a top Indian official told ThePrint a day after Bangladesh Foreign Minister A.K. Abdul Momen said New Delhi had not sent them any verbal notes on the Galwan Valley clash.“Bangladesh was fully briefed (about the India-China border tensions). They even conveyed in confidence that they are with us on this issue,” the official said.According to a report in The Dhaka Tribune Friday, Momen had weighed in on the India-China tensions, and cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s claim that no one had occupied even an inch of Indian territory.

Referring to the 15 June Galwan Valley clash, he added, “The Indian government did not send us any verbal notes that any of their people have died. As a result, naturally, we did not make any statement.

“Neither India nor China has asked us for support on any issue. None of them has said anything to us and we do not know about the matter even.”

Tensions between India and China in Ladakh began this May with Chinese incursions across the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Although the countries are in the midst of a disengagement, the process is said to be proceeding at a slow pace.

So far, India has briefed countries such as the US, the UK, Russia, Germany and some in the immediate neighbourhood on the stand-off.

‘Reports on envoy untrue’

Momen also refuted media reports that the incumbent Indian High Commissioner to Dhaka, Riva Ganguly Das, had failed to get an appointment with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the last four months.

“Media said the Indian High Commissioner has not been able to meet the prime minister for four months. To my knowledge she asked for an appointment on July 22 and gave us ample time. She will probably leave in late September or early October and wanted a meeting before that,” he said.

Das is coming back to India later this year to assume charge as Secretary (East) at the Ministry of External Affairs.