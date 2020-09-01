Never occupied an inch of other country’s territory, says China on fresh skirmish with India

China on Tuesday said that it never provoked any war and its troops never crossed the line amid reports of the fresh skirmish with the Indian troops in the southern bank of the Pangong Tso and near the Reqin Pass in the western sector near the Line of Actual Control.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said, “China never provoked any war or conflict and never occupied an inch of other country’s territory. China border troops never crossed the line. Perhaps there are some communication issues. I think both sides should stick to facts and have goodwill in maintaining the bilateral relations and take concrete measures to safeguard peace, tranquillity along the border.”

The Chinese Embassy in India also issued a statement, claiming that the Indian troops “illegally trespassed” the Line of Actual Control (LAC) which “damaged” peace and tranquillity along the border.”

“On August 31, Indian troops violated the consensus reached in previous multi-level engagements and negotiations between China and India, illegally trespassed the Line of Actual Control again at the southern bank of the Pangong Tso and near the Reqin Pass in the western sector of China-India border, and conducted flagrant provocations, which again stirred tension in the border areas,” Ji Rong, spokesperson of Chinese Embassy in India, said in a statement.

India’s move has grossly violated China`s territorial sovereignty, seriously violated relevant agreements, protocols and important consensus reached between the two countries, and severely damaged peace and tranquillity along the China-India border areas,” Hua Chunying added.

“China has made solemn representations to the Indian side…, and immediately (should) withdraw its troops illegally trespassing the Line of Actual Control and immediately stop any actions leading to the escalation and complication of the situation,” she said.

PLA’s infiltration bid in Pangong Lake took place on the night of August 29/30 when Chinese troops tried to make incursions near Pangong Lake in eastern Ladakh. This area is in India’s possession, therefore, China is striving hard to have control over it to gain strategic advantage. The Indian Army, however, was already alert and took strong action against the Chinese PLA the moment an alert was sounded.