Nepalese Citizens Allegedly Hurl Stones at SSB Patrol Team in Uttarakhand’s ‘No Man’s Land’ along Border

SOURCE: NEWS18

Tensions rose along the India-Nepal border on Friday after a few Nepalese citizens allegedly hurled stones at a team of the Sashatra Seema Bal (SSB) on a routine patrol in “no man’s land” in Uttarakhand. “The incident happened around the missing pillar number 811 on no man’s land,” said Superintendent of Police Champawat Lokeshwar Singh, adding the SSB team on Saturday again inspected the area.Official sources said the no man’s land has remained a “bone of contention” between both the countries for a long time. With growing tensions between the nations, the impact is visible along this part of the border.

Pithoragarh and Champawat are the two districts of Uttarakhand that share a border with Darchula and Kairali districts of Nepal.

Earlier this week, a few Nepalese citizens had reportedly tried to fence an area around a missing pillar in no man’s land having first planted saplings around it.

However, the SSB and the Nepalese army swung into action and a joint team inspected the area on Thursday and decided to clear any “encroachments”.