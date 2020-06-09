Nepal will solve border issue with India through dialogue, says deputy PM

By

SOURCE: WION

Nepal Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister Ishwar Pokhrel on Tuesday said that his country would solve the border issue with India through dialogue and there is no sense in deploying the army. ”We will solve the border issue through dialogue with India, it is our consistent point,” news agency ANI quoted Pokhrel as saying.

”There is no sense in deploying the army,” he added. Pokhrel’s comment comes even as Nepal’s parliament gears up to discuss controversial constitution amendment bill on a new map which includes parts of India territory. The bill was tabled by Nepalese Law Minister Shivamaya Tumbahangphe in the parliament on May 31.

The Amendment Proposal seeks to incorporate updated political map in the Constitution of Nepal- 2072, depicting Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura within its own borders.

The Nepali government recently issued a new, controversial map of the country which showed Indian territories of Lipulekh, Kalapani, Limpiyadhura as its own.

Earlier this month Nepali President addressing the joint session of the Parliament said the new maps of the country will be published that will show all areas it considers its own.

The ongoing dispute is not new and dates back to 1816 when under the Treaty of Sugauli, King of Nepal lost parts of its territory to British including Kalapani and Lipulekh.