Nepal PM Defends “New Map” Claiming territories will be reclaimed

SOURCE: NDTV

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Tuesday reiterated Nepal’s claim to Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh, and Kalapani after the government showed the ‘disputed’ territories in a newly issued political map. While answering a question by the parliamentarians’ regarding the issue, KP Sharma Oli said that diplomatic efforts will be made to bring back the territories.

“As Prime Minister of the incumbent government, I want to appraise the honourable house that the issue of Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh, and Kalapani won’t be covered up, a conclusion will be drawn regarding it. We won’t let this issue fade out and it will be sorted out through diplomatic talks making concrete efforts and the territories will be reclaimed,” KP Sharma Oli said.

Nepal cabinet had endorsed a new political map incorporating ‘disputed’ territories of Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh, and Kalapani. Nepal claims the Indian territories as its own.

Referring to the earlier decision by its Council of Ministers to issue a new map, KP Sharma Oli said that the constitution will be amended to formally adopt the newly issued map.

India and Nepal share a 1,800km (1,118-mile) open border. The Lipulekh Pass is claimed by Nepal based on the 1816 Treaty of Sugauli it entered with the British colonial rulers to define its western border with India.

Kathmandu also claims the highly strategic areas of Limpiyadhura and Kalapani, although Indian troops have been deployed there since New Delhi fought a war with China in 1962.

After a new road was inaugurated on May 8 by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh connecting the Lipulekh pass in Uttarakhand with Kailash Mansarovar route in China, Nepal has protested against it and is also considering putting up a security post in the area.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said the road going through Uttarakhand”s Pithoragarh district “lies completely within the territory of India”.

It had said that the road follows the pre-existing route used by the pilgrims of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. “Under the present project, the same road has been made pliable for the ease and convenience of pilgrims, locals, and traders,” MEA said.