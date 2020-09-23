Nepal claims Indian cities Dehradun, Nainital under its ‘Greater Nepal’ campaign: Reports

SOURCE: OPINDIA

The tension between Indian and its Himalayan neighbour Nepal is likely to mount again as Nepal continues to provoke India. According to latest reports, the ruling dispensation of Nepal – Nepal Communist Party, joining hands with Unified Nepal National Front has launched a new campaign for ‘Greater Nepal’ that includes a claim for Indian cities such as Dehradun and Nainital.

The Communists of Nepal, addition to illegally claiming Indian cities in its ‘Greater Nepal’ campaign, has also laid claims to parts of Uttarakhand, Himachal, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Sikkim.

Citing the Treaty of Sugauli Nepal signed in 1816 between the East India Company and the then ruling establishment of Nepal, the current Nepalese establishment has been claiming Indian territories and has already launched a social media campaign.

Several Nepalese have taken to social media platforms and created a Facebook page called Greater Nepal that demands merger of Indian territories into Nepal.

The demand for Greater Nepal picked up ever since KP Oli came to power in Nepal. Earlier, Nepal had also raised the issue in the United Nations on 8 April 2019.

The brazen move to claim Indian territories by Nepal comes just months after it had brazenly included Indian areas of Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh, and Kalapani in its new political map causing huge uproar in India.

China influencing Nepal to carry out anti-India agenda

According to the report, Prime Minister of Nepal KP Oli has also been accused of taking huge bribes from China to push the anti-India agenda. The Chinese government is reportedly giving several million dollars to Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli.

There are allegations in Nepal that Oli has deposited Rs 41.34 crore in a Geneva bank account recently.

Acting on the behest of China, the Nepal parliament in June had passed an amendment to update the country’s map including Indian areas of Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh, and Kalapani in the constitution of the country.

India had urged Kathmandu to refrain from such an “unjustified cartographic assertion” and respect India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. However, the Communists in Nepal had acted belligerently to alter the existing border between two countries by including Indian territories.