Neo-JMB terrorists planning terror attack in West Bengal; security tightened in Malda, Murshidabad

SOURCE: PTI

West Bengal Police have stepped up security in Malda and Murshidabad districts after being cautioned by the Centre about six terrorists of the banned Neo-JMB (Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh) infiltrating the border and that they may carry out terror activities on Republic Day, a senior official said on Monday.

A search has been launched for the terrorists of the Neo-JMB, an ISIS affiliate terror outfit, the home department official said. Security has been tightened in and around Malda and Murshidabad railway stations following the alert, he said.

“We have been alerted by the central government about six Neo-JMB terrorists entering West Bengal through the international border with Bangladesh at Lalgola to execute terror plans when we will be celebrating the 72nd Republic Day,” the official told PTI.

“We have increased the security arrangements in all the districts along the Indo-Bangladesh border,” he added.

The six terrorists may have plans to carry out terror activities in other parts of the state and the city as well, he said.

Asked about the terrorists’ possible hideouts, the official said, “They may have travelled to other districts of the state or have reached the city. STF sleuths and state police have started searches in different districts for the terrorists.”

Initial inputs revealed that the six terrorists have travelled from Rajshahi district in Bangladesh and entered the country through one of the several waterways at Lalgola in Murshidabad district, he added.

“Our preliminary investigation has found that they may have taken advantage of the dense fog that envelope the waterways in winter,” he said.

The probe has revealed that the Neo-JMB terrorists have been directed by the outfit’s top leadership to carry out terror activities in West Bengal, the official added.

The Kolkata Police Special Task Force had arrested four Neo-JMB terrorists from the city’s Sealdah and Howrah railway station areas in June 2020. Of them three were Bangladeshis and one from India.