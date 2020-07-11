Neighbour Under Scanner as Weapons Recovered from Militants Killed During Infiltration Bid Bear ‘Pakistan Ordnance Factories’ Mark

SOURCE: NEWS18

In yet another sign of the neighbour’s involvement in funding terror in India, the army on Saturday recovered weapons with Pakistan Ordnance Factories marking from two insurgents who were killed in an operation when they were trying to infiltrate along the LoC in the Naugam sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Army had foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control, after suspicious movement was detected early in the morning by troops at Naugam sector in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, defence spokesperson Colonel Rajesh Kalia said. The troops swiftly launched an ambush which led to the killing of the two militants, he said, adding that two AK-47 rifles and war-like stores were recovered from the spot.

Other items recovered include radio sets, grenades, mobile, a matrix sheet, data cable, IED receiver, pen drive, walking sticks, pouches, rucksack, pens, notes, Day binoculars, Indian and Pakistani currency, among other items.

A day before, an Army man was killed in a ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. Pakistan troops opened fire and shelled forward posts along the LoC in Nowshera sector in the early hours.

There has been a spurt in Pakistani shelling along the border in Jammu and Kashmir this year with over 2,027 cases of violation of a ceasefire agreement being reported till June 10.

After a Colonel, Major and two jawans of the Indian Army along with a sub-inspector of J&K police were killed in an encounter in North Kashmir’s Handwara on May 3, Army Chief General MM Naravane, in a warning to Pakistan, said the Indian Army will give “proportionate response” to all acts of terrorism and infringement of ceasefire violations.

“I would like to emphasise that Indian Army will give proportionate response to all acts of infringement of ceasefire and its (Pakistan’s) support to terrorism. The onus remains with Pakistan to bring peace in the region,” the Chief of Army Staff had said.

Gen Naravane said the recent infiltration attempts by Pakistan along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir showed that Pakistan is not interested in battling the coronavirus pandemic and is still following its “own myopic and limited agenda of pushing terrorists inside India.”